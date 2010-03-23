Alarm call turns into pot bust in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles, LA – On March 22 at around 1:30 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call from an alarm company reporting an alarm had sounded at a home on Clover Drive in Lake Charles. When deputies arrived the homeowner, Johnavon Kendre London, 35, informed them someone had broken into his washroom. While speaking to London, Cpl. Chris Weidner could smell marijuana coming from a trash can located in the driveway of the residence. When he opened the trash can Weidner observed some vacuum seal bags containing marijuana residue.



A search warrant was issued and deputies recovered one hundred six (106) baggies containing marijuana from an outdoor storage building. They also recovered a bottle without a prescription label containing approximately ½ pint of Promethazine w/codeine syrup from the kitchen in the house. The total of about thirteen (13) pounds of marijuana was recovered with a street value of about $6,000.



London was charged with possession w/intent to distribute marijuana; possession of CDS V; and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.



Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $25,000.



C.A.T. Team member, CPSO Detective David Thompson is the lead investigator on this case.