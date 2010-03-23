Bayou d'Inde cleanup meeting tonight

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) -What to do about pollution in Bayou d'Inde has been an issue for decades.

Tonight the State Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing to get comments on various remedial alternatives that have been suggested.

DEQ has determined the remedies the agency thinks best for various spots-- based on information in a corrective action study done.

Anyone who wants to look at the study can see it at Central Library in Lake Charles; the library in Sulphur; DEQ in Lake Charles or Baton Rouge.

The public hearing on the proposed corrective action plans is at 6 p.m. tonight at the Jean Lafitte room of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

