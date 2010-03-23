Assured Mini-Storage

Owner: Allison and Robert Walling

4852 Ihles Road

Lake Charles, LA 70605

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 4892

Lake Charles, LA 70606

337-474-2205

Hours: Office Hours are Monday – Friday, 7:30am – 5:30pm; Saturday, 7:30am – 3:30pm; Closed Sunday

24 HOUR ACCESS TO UNITS

www.assuredmini-storage.com

Climate and Conventional Storage – sell moving supplies.

Our business opened in 1988 we have had several additions and have conventional as well as climate control units.

We have a clean, secure, full service facility where we have a friendly staff. We sell moving supplies, have a moving truck for people for people to use when they move in. We have 8 different size units and a long, successful reputation in the community.

We will continue to serve our community and grow as the need arises.