Assured Mini-Storage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Assured Mini-Storage

Owner: Allison and Robert Walling
4852 Ihles Road
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 4892
Lake Charles, LA 70606
337-474-2205
Hours: Office Hours are Monday – Friday, 7:30am – 5:30pm; Saturday, 7:30am – 3:30pm; Closed Sunday
24 HOUR ACCESS TO UNITS

 www.assuredmini-storage.com

Climate and Conventional Storage – sell moving supplies.

 Our business opened in 1988 we have had several additions and have conventional as well as climate control units.

 We have a clean, secure, full service facility where we have a friendly staff. We sell moving supplies, have a moving truck for people for people to use when they move in. We have 8 different size units and a long, successful reputation in the community.

We will continue to serve our community and grow as the need arises.

Powered by Frankly