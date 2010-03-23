By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - There's a new water park coming to Southwest Louisiana. The Lacassine Water Park has been under construction and is making progress. The water park will provide fun for families, attract tourists and provide jobs for Jeff Davis Parish and surrounding areas, but the construction of the park is facing problems as it was scheduled to be completed on July 4 of 2009.

7 News spoke with Dave LeJeune via telephone, he is part owner of the park and says "the direct impact of tax generated from the park will be half of a million to the parish and another half of a million to the state."

The park will cover 100 acres of rice field and has been worked on for 16 months, but LeJeune says bad weather is delaying completion and "every time it rains, we lose 3 days". he believes that if they can get two months of dry weather, construction will be finished.

Only time will tell when this park will open its doors to the public, and provide a fun and safe environment for all families who come.

