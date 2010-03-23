Metal Outlet, Inc. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Metal Outlet, Inc.

Owner: Robert Henry, Jimmy Henry, Harry Henry
2241 E. Napoleon
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-625-2778, 337-824-0900, 1-877-323-6382
Hours: Monday – Friday, 7am – 4:30pm

 www.metaloutlet.com

Retail sales of metal roofing, carports, metal buildings and accessories.

 We have been in business for 15 years, but have over 50 years combined experience in metal product sales.

We have one of the largest inventories in this area and most of our customers can get their products the same day.

We are currently working on expanding in to other areas in SWLA.

Powered by Frankly