Metal Outlet, Inc.

Owner: Robert Henry, Jimmy Henry, Harry Henry
2241 E. Napoleon
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-625-2778, 337-824-0900, 1-877-323-6382
Hours: Monday – Friday, 7am – 4:30pm
Retail sales of metal roofing, carports, metal buildings and accessories.
We have been in business for 15 years, but have over 50 years combined experience in metal product sales.
We have one of the largest inventories in this area and most of our customers can get their products the same day.
We are currently working on expanding in to other areas in SWLA.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.