Some college students in favor of health care reform

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Democrats say their victory on health care is a victory for America. But, not everyone sees it that way. Several, predominantly red, states, around the country, are fighting to reverse the historic verdict. Louisiana is already on board.

"You've got a bill that doesn't lower health care costs. [It's] new spending, new debt, new taxes, I think it's a mistake," said Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal.

And, while Louisiana has joined other states around the country in saying this legislation is unconstitutional, a large majority of college students believe they will actually benefit from this new plan.

"I am on my parents insurance. My mom works for a hospital," said McNeese Student, Marcus Lewis.

If Marcus cannot find a job, right out of college, the new health care plan will allow him to stay on his mom's policy until he's twenty-six. One McNeese student said, until you have not had health insurance, you cannot really know what it is like to be without.

"It's hard to say what it would be like if you weren't on it. For those individuals that can now be on health care, they now have a safe [feeling] to know, if something happens, they can get their health taken care of," said McNeese Student, Jord'n Lewis.

Others were able to see both sides of the issue.

"I do enjoy that we are trying to care for our lower classes, which is a good thing, because I am apart of that. I also respect the conservatives who are [wondering] how we are going to pay for this. I've got to say, I'm kind of for it," said McNeese Student, Carson Livingston.

Some students, despite the possible benefit to them, are completely against the new plan.

"I think the healthcare reform is a horrible idea. I don't think the American people were educated on this," said McNeese Student, Deil Lalande.

