Atomic Towing & Recovery

Owner: Kenneth A. Cook
530 N. Grace Street
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Mailing address: 379 Barbara Hill Drive
Ragley, LA 70657
337-436-0028
Hours: Storage Yard – Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm (wreckers available 24/7 – 365)
Services: Towing of cars, light trucks and vans for the public, shops, dealers and police departments
My wife and I have been in the towing business since 1997. We have 5 children, 3 boys and 2 girls. We currently have 4 trucks; 3 are International 4300 Wrecker. I use to work on copiers and fax machines for a living. Now, I tell people I am gainfully un-employed. I use to "fix up" old pick-up trucks from the 1960's and got tired of paying the wrecker companies to haul my junk home. I decided I should restore an old tow truck. I know God was looking out for me when the only thing I could find was a 1974 Chevy 1 ton with a Holmes 440 and add on "wheel lift." If it were up to me, I'd have had an old home made sling truck. The truck needed quite a bit of work, but it was fun.
We offer a top notch professional towing company. We have clean trucks and clean cut, professional and courteous drivers.
Our future is to be the biggest and best wrecker service in the Lake Charles area.
