Tanning tax - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tanning tax

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –  Healthcare reform could impact areas you might not expect, like tanning beds. Effective on July 1, 2010, that industry could get burned thanks to a 10% tax meant to discourage the use of ultraviolet lights,  which have been linked to skin cancer.

"All winter long you're all covered up and no one [can] see how white you are until you're in tank tops and shorts," said tanning customer Lindsey Kjerulff.

Kjerulff uses ultraviolet tanning beds like many others looking to get tan, despite the health risk like skin cancer, and that's something the government is taking seriously.

"I really don't care for it, but it's coming so I'm going to have to adapt and overcome it," said Robin Williams, owner of The Ultimate Experience Tanning and Hair Salon.

Williams knows the government's 10% tax will impact her salon, but she doesn't want her customers to feel the effects.

"Customer service first, and let the 10% tax fall on me," she said.

Williams believes that when used in moderation, the use of ultraviolet beds is safe.

"If you're jumping from tanning salon, to tanning salon, to tanning salon, trying to get a 20 minute tan here, a 20 minute tan there, then going out in the sun...not so good, but anything in moderation, I don't see how it could be that harmful," Williams said.

There are alternative methods to tanning besides ultraviolet beds, like spray tanning booths, something the ultimate experience has thought about getting for quite some time.

Williams stated, "We're adding on so by next year I'm going to have one."

However, clients concerned about getting skin cancer isn't the reason behind adding a spray tanning booth.

Kjerulff responded to the question, "Ultraviolet beds, is that a concern to you, maybe causing cancer?"

"It's is, but I don't think I do it enough for it to be a concern," she said.

Williams stated, "People are still going to tan. I'm just going to take care of it, and take care of business as usual."

The Ultimate Experience doesn't plan to make any changes in their business until they see how the tax effects them in it's first year.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly