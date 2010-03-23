Wilkerson - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Owner: Wendell Wilkerson
Address: 871 Hwy 397
Lake Charles, LA 70615

1633 Marshall St.
Cameron, LA 70631
337-775-5944

Phone Number :337-905-2300
Days and Times of Operation:
7a-5p and 24 hour call

 Website: www.wilkersontrans.com 

Wilkerson is your local provider of Waste disposal, Scrap Metal , Salvage, Demolition and Recycling providing these services in a cost effective way while conducting business in a safe, efficient, environmentally friendly timely manner.

Since 1981 we are a locally owned company.  We are excited about helping Southwest Louisiana with it's waste disposal needs and going green!


