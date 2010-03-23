Owner: Wendell Wilkerson

Address: 871 Hwy 397

Lake Charles, LA 70615

1633 Marshall St.

Cameron, LA 70631

337-775-5944

Phone Number :337-905-2300

Days and Times of Operation:

7a-5p and 24 hour call

Website: www.wilkersontrans.com

Wilkerson is your local provider of Waste disposal, Scrap Metal , Salvage, Demolition and Recycling providing these services in a cost effective way while conducting business in a safe, efficient, environmentally friendly timely manner.

Since 1981 we are a locally owned company. We are excited about helping Southwest Louisiana with it's waste disposal needs and going green!