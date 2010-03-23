Aeroframe Services - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Aeroframe Services

Aeroframe Services, LLC.
Owner: Roger Porter
1945 Merganser Street
Lake Charles, LA 70615
337-312-2420
Days and Times of Operation: 24 Hour Industry

 Website: www.aeroframe.com

Aeroframe Services is an aircraft maintenance facility that specializes in Airbus airframe maintenance operating over 750,000 square feet of hangar space. Our capabilities don't stop with Airbus.  Our paint facility, equipment, state of the art maintenance software, on-site engineering and experienced work force, allow us to service many other Commercial and Military concerns.  We have had the honor of serving many distinguished customers from around the world which has included the following:  FedEx, Frontier Airlines, Air Jamaica, US Airways, USA3000 Airlines, and Air Canada. 

Aeroframe Services is seeking motivated, achievement-oriented individuals for its growing business. We currently are recruiting for the following positions:  Director of Quality, Bay Supervisor,  Materials Manager, Planner / Estimator. QC Inspectors, and Aircraft Technicians.    Aeroframe's employees are offered a complete benefits package that is one of the most competitive in the aircraft MRO industry.

Benefits summary :
Medical, prescription, dental, and vision insurance
Life insurance
401K with company match
Paid vacation (with the opportunity to purchase additional time off)
Paid time off and company holidays
Short-term and Long-term disability
Tuition reimbursement

Aeroframe Services is a growing company and a leader in bringing new jobs to SWLA.

