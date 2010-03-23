Aeroframe Services, LLC.

Owner: Roger Porter

1945 Merganser Street

Lake Charles, LA 70615

337-312-2420

Days and Times of Operation: 24 Hour Industry

Website: www.aeroframe.com

Aeroframe Services is an aircraft maintenance facility that specializes in Airbus airframe maintenance operating over 750,000 square feet of hangar space. Our capabilities don't stop with Airbus. Our paint facility, equipment, state of the art maintenance software, on-site engineering and experienced work force, allow us to service many other Commercial and Military concerns. We have had the honor of serving many distinguished customers from around the world which has included the following: FedEx, Frontier Airlines, Air Jamaica, US Airways, USA3000 Airlines, and Air Canada.

Aeroframe Services is seeking motivated, achievement-oriented individuals for its growing business. We currently are recruiting for the following positions: Director of Quality, Bay Supervisor, Materials Manager, Planner / Estimator. QC Inspectors, and Aircraft Technicians. Aeroframe's employees are offered a complete benefits package that is one of the most competitive in the aircraft MRO industry.



Benefits summary :

Medical, prescription, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

401K with company match

Paid vacation (with the opportunity to purchase additional time off)

Paid time off and company holidays

Short-term and Long-term disability

Tuition reimbursement



Aeroframe Services is a growing company and a leader in bringing new jobs to SWLA.