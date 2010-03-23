Lacassine roads open after 18-wheeler accident

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - In the Lacassine area, the portion of Highway 90 between Highways 101 and 165 has been opened back up to normal traffic flow after being closed for many hours on Tuesday morning when an 18-wheeler blew a tire and caused the cotton load it was carrying to catch fire.

A wrecker showed up at the scene to assist with the cleanup around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.



Leo Meyers, the driver of the 18-wheeler, was traveling westbound on Highway 90.



State Police say friction from a blown tire caused the bales of cotton to catch fire.



Meyers is employed by Dedicated Transportation out of New Iberia. No charges have been filed.

