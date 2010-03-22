Cowboys prepare to host Arkansas

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After the McNeese Cowboys wrapped up their three game series with the 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions yesterday, their attention must immediately turn to the Arkansas Razorbacks out of the SEC.

Arkansas comes to Lake Charles for a two game series tomorrow and Wednesday, after losing 2 out of 3 to LSU in their SEC opening series.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 2009 season in which they qualified for the College World Series.

First pitch for the Pokes tomorrow night will be at 6:30.

