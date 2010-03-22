Cold Weather Drops Water Level in Lake Charles

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Cold weather from the north has caused a tremendous drop in the water level on the lake. Officials from the National Weather Service say the water should rise by the end of the week but the low water does propose an inconvenience for large cargo ships.

Watch 7 News at Five and Six for the complete story.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.