Lake Charles evacuee ruled competent to stand trial for murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An Lake Charles evacuee from Hurricane Rita has been ruled competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of her sister.

Fifty-six-year-old Suzanne Buckins is in jail on a second-degree murder charge, and has been there since her arrest for the November 2005 killing of her 49-year-old sister, Amelia Buckins.

She was killed at a Lafayette motel.

Suzanne Buckins will stand trial on August 16.

