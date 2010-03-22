Dog alerts Westlake family of house fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dog alerts Westlake family of house fire

By Lee Peck - bio | email

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - It didn't take long for flames to engulf a home on Debra Lane in Westlake. Moments earlier the family was napping inside.

"My dog woke me up barking," recalled Patti Hoffpauir.  

Realizing the house was on fire, Hoffpauir rushed to wake three year old Jolee and ten year old Briana.

"I could feel the heat on the floor," said Hoffpauir. 

Renting the home, the family was staying above in the garage apartment while renovations were underway in the home. Their only way down blocked by smoke and flames.

"We opened the window and we all took a breath out the window because there was so much fire in the house and the smoke we couldn't breathe," said Briania.  

With only minutes to spare, Hoffpauir decided to make a jump for it out this small window in the back. 

"I had a quick very brief talk with the girls and told them the importance of what was happening and to trust me and I would not let anything happen to them. And so I decided to jump first," said Hoffpauir. 

Briana would then drop Jolee and the dog down to Hoffpauir before jumping out herself.

"I just thought we were going to end up breaking something whenever we fell, but we are okay," said Briana.  

Hoffpauir did sustain severe sprains in both legs but is expected to recover. The house is a total loss. The only thing to make it - grandmother's Bible and rosary along with several other items in a bedside bureau.

"It's just amazing how god works... Someone was definitely looking out for us when it happened," said Hoffpauir. 

The family's guardian angel - the fifth member of the family: Wally the dog. Wally got his name 11 years ago when Hoffpauir adopted him at a Wal-Mart.

"He was looking at me - like choose me, choose me and so I did. And he's been the best pet I've ever owned - very intelligent, very loyal," said Hoffpauir.  

Wally the dog - the real hero - returning the favor to the family who saved him.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In the meantime, an account has been set up to help the family get back on their feet. If you would like to help you can donate to the "Michael Deaton Benefit Account" at any Cameron State Bank.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly