McNeese splits double-header

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys split their double-header with the 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions this afternoon.
The first game was all Lions as they jumped to a 5-0 lead after 2 innings and cruised to a 9-2 win behind Justin Boudreaux's three home runs.
The second game was a lot more interesting. It looked like Southeastern was heading for a sweep, but Jace Peterson hit a solo home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
In the 10th, Jordan Venable drove home the winning run, as the Pokes pulled out a 4-3 victory to salvage the last game of the series.
McNeese returns to action against Arkansas for a two-game series this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.