McNeese splits double-header

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys split their double-header with the 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions this afternoon.

The first game was all Lions as they jumped to a 5-0 lead after 2 innings and cruised to a 9-2 win behind Justin Boudreaux's three home runs.

The second game was a lot more interesting. It looked like Southeastern was heading for a sweep, but Jace Peterson hit a solo home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In the 10th, Jordan Venable drove home the winning run, as the Pokes pulled out a 4-3 victory to salvage the last game of the series.

McNeese returns to action against Arkansas for a two-game series this Tuesday and Wednesday.

