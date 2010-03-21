By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The national healthcare bill passes 219 to 212. Democrats seemed to gain the votes they needed late this after noon when President Obama agreed to sign an order maintaining the ban on government-funded abortions. Earlier in the day, protestors for and against this historic bill held up signs and shouted at representatives and thousands of people jammed the area around the capitol.

Healthcare reform is a topic that has been discussed for decades. No administration and no congress has succeeded. But current house and senate democrats believe they have the solution.

"Here's what's gonna happen. This bill passes...right away seniors get a break on purchasing prescription medications. Right away small business get a tax credit so they can afford to purchase insurance for their employees. Right away parents will be able to keep kids on their policies until their 26 instead of 21," said Tim Kaine, Democratic national committee party chairman.

But, house Republicans said this healthcare legislation is a huge tax increase on the American people, and would like to have seen this legislation scrapped.

"We've laid out common sense steps that will lower the cost of health insurance according to the congressional budget office, by up to ten percent. And, this step by step approach preserves the greatest health care system in the world. It doesn't take this dangerous step toward government run health insurance," said John Boehner, (R) House minority leader.

Louisiana Congressman, Charles Boustany spoke with 7 News from capital hill. He believes in a different approach to healthcare reform.

"You have to get healthcare insurance down, and the only way to do that is to create an open, transparent market place of insurance. So, let people buy it across state lines, and make reasonable comparisons, apples to apples. That competition will drive down heath insurance costs," said Congressman Charles Boustany.

Click here:Senate Health Bill

Click here:Reconciliation package

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.