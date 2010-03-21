Praying for peace in Jennings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Praying for peace in Jennings

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – Hundreds of people prayed for the community of Jennings Sunday.

The Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, which is located on the south side of Jennings, held a day long special service called "A Day of Prayer for the City of Jennings."

After reports revealed violent crime and drugs were on the rise in Jennings, church leaders said they were inspired to look for a higher authority in the hopes of stemming these trends.

"We're all praying for peace in our city," said Ella Dartez, a church leader, who along with Val Pullman thought of "A Day of Prayer" for Jennings.

"People may say ‘What can I do? I can't do anything,' but I say all of us can pray," said Pullman.

The day started with a morning mass led by Father Celsius Offor. That was followed with an invitation to all who wanted to come into the church and pray for an hour.

Among those in attendance during morning mass was Jeff Davis District Attorney Michael Cassidy.

Cassidy said the day of prayer was a way to show others that Jennings still had a lot of good, moral people.

Cassidy said crime is on the rise in Jennings because of drugs.

"After the hurricanes, some of the people who came to our community started dealing drugs in a very open way," said Cassidy. "That has led to violence."

Cassidy said the violent crime will likely not go down until residents feel safe enough to cooperate with police.

"They can join in and help be our eyes and ears cause the police can't be everywhere," said Cassidy.

The Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church plans continuing its theme of praying for Jennings by holding a 40-hour adoration starting Tuesday at 7 A.M.

For more information, you can call the church at 337-824-3182.

