LSU baseball rebounds against Arkansas

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers were on top of the college baseball world just a little over a week ago.

Fresh off a national championship and a 12-0 start, the team was ranked number one in the nation.

Then the Tigers hit a rough stretch, losing 3 of their past 5 games, including their SEC opener to the Arkansas Razorbacks last night.

Things did not get off on the right foot this afternoon in the second game of the series, as Arkansas jumped to a 5-1 lead, but a seven run 7th inning turned the Tigers' fortunes around and they were able to hang on for an 8-7 win.

Blake Dean and Micah Gibbs led the way, combining for 5 out of LSU's 8 hits, including a 2 run single by Dean in that 7th inning.

The Tigers will look to win the series tomorrow afternoon at 1:00.

