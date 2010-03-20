Lake Charles Woman Stands Trial for Sisters Death

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - An evacuee from Hurricane Rita has been ruled competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of her sister.

Suzanne Shirley Buckins, 56-year-old evacuee from Lake Charles, has been jailed on a second-degree murder charge since her arrest for the November 2005 killing of her 49-year-old sister, Amelia Buckins, at a Lafayette motel.

State District Judge Edward Rubin, following a hearing Thursday, said Suzanne Buckins would stand trial on Aug. 16. A December psychiatric evaluation found Buckins understands the proceedings.

