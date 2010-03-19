Cowboys fall to Southeastern Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys had an excellent opportunity with 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana coming to Lake Charles this weekend.
Game one didn't go the way the Pokes hoped it would, with the Cowboys falling 6-5.
After jumping to an early 2-0 lead after a Steven Irvine sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 3rd, the Lions scored 6 straight runs, and held off a late Cowboy rally.
The loss drops McNeese to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
Tomorrow's game has been moved up to 1:00 because of the threat of rain.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.