Cowboys fall to Southeastern Louisiana

By Jason Belk

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys had an excellent opportunity with 17th ranked Southeastern Louisiana coming to Lake Charles this weekend.

Game one didn't go the way the Pokes hoped it would, with the Cowboys falling 6-5.

After jumping to an early 2-0 lead after a Steven Irvine sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 3rd, the Lions scored 6 straight runs, and held off a late Cowboy rally.

The loss drops McNeese to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Tomorrow's game has been moved up to 1:00 because of the threat of rain.

