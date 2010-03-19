Welsh Elementary School Spring Concert

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Elementary School Band performed their spring concert on Friday. Fourth and fifth graders played recorders which are instruments that help the students read music.

School Music teacher Rebecca Liprie says that they received the recorders back in January and had been practicing real hard, and all that hard work paid off from the performance.

The school choir also performed as well and then the Welsh High School Band ended the concert.

