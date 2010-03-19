Closed Captioning on KPLC

New FCC rules now require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner.



Many folks in the hearing impaired community use keyboard-based devices to communicate effectively. KPLC has purchased a TTY phone and has secured a dedicated phone line so that we can receive viewer complaint calls.



Station point of contact information for immediate concerns and written complaints are available below, and with the FCC. The FCC will publish the contact information on its website, and make it available by telephone inquiry. The TTY/TDD direct phone number will also be posted in telephone directories.



On receipt of a complaint, KPLC will have thirty days to respond to the viewer, and we also must provide a copy of its response to the FCC.



To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the KPLC TV engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.



Engineer On Call

TTY number: 337-310-1163

Telephone: 337-439-9071

Fax: 337-437-7600

E-mail: closedcaptioning@kplctv.com



To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:



John Ware

KPLC TV Vice President and General Manager

P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA, 70602

Telephone: 337-437-7507

Fax: 337-437-7600

E-mail: jware@kplctv.com