By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - May 19 is St. Joseph's Day and to honor it, many Catholic churches have a replica of St. Joseph's Altar.

The altar comes from Sicily during the time of a great famine where everyone would combine their food so there would be enough to eat. Since it fell during the time of the Lenten season, no meat was served.

Bishop Provost arrived at the festivities to bless the food and remind everyone about the goodness of giving.

