Lawmakers consider BR teaching hospital deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawmakers are considering a deal that would move LSU's Baton Rouge-based medical education and hospital care to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The move, backed by Gov. Bobby Jindal, would keep the state from building a new $400 million replacement hospital.

The joint House and Senate budget committee was debating Friday whether to approve the agreement.

If the deal is approved, the outdated, state-owned Earl K. Long Medical Center, which serves the poor and uninsured, would close and its patients would be admitted to Our Lady of the Lake. Existing LSU medical student training programs also would move there.

The proposal faces hurdles with black lawmakers, who say they are concerned about moving services too far away from the poor population the hospital serves.

