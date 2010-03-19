LSU's Woods works out for Patriots

KPLC Staff Reports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --- The New England Patriots on Tuesday held a private workout with LSU defensive lineman Al Woods.

Woods, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound native of Elton, is predicted by some experts to be a third- or fourth-round draft pick in the 2010 NFL Draft in late April.

However, the Patriots hold three second-round draft choices and could use one of them to replace defensive end Jarvis Green, also a former LSU star, who signed with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

A report in the Boston Globe newspaper said that Woods' versatility could allow him to play either defensive end or nose tackle in the Patriots' defensive scheme.

At the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Woods impressed with an unofficial time of 5.12 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical leap, higher than the average wide receiver.

The NFL Draft will be held on April 22-24 and will be televised live on ESPN. The first round will be on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., rounds two and three on Friday at 5 p.m. and rounds four through seven on Saturday at 9 a.m.