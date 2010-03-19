Book Fair 2010 nears

The following is a press release from the Arts and Humanities Council

Book Fair 2010 is nearly here. New and used books, DVD movies, and audio-books on CD will be on sale at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 715 Kirkman Steet, on March 26-27. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on the 26th and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 27th.

All proceeds from this annual book sale go to local charities.

For additional information contact Patty Grandy at 855-4560 or Annette Ballard at 477-6345.