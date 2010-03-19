Molly the miracle pony visits Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Molly the miracle pony visits Lake Charles

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A three-legged pony is giving hope to children throughout the lake area this Friday four years after surviving Hurricane Katrina.

Molly the miracle pony was abandoned by her owners and forced to spend weeks on her own before being rescued by Kaye Harris and taken to her farm.

While at the farm she was attacked by a pit bull that left her right front leg damaged and infected.

"Her wounds were so extensive," said Harris. "One of her front legs got the worst of it."

While some surgeons believed she wouldn't make it, Harris felt differently about the situation.

"I didn't feel this horse was ready to die," said Harris.

Harris soon found a doctor in New Orleans who felt the leg could be amputated.

Shortly after the leg was amputated, Harris found a mechanical leg to replace it.

"She taught herself to walk on three legs and to get up and down on three legs," said Harris.

Now after the surgery Molly's story has made national headlines and her children's book shares her triumph in overcoming a devastating injury while bringing courage and compassion to children.

"It's like a horse normally is going to be put down, but everyone sees that she's not that normal," said Harris. "She does things for others and gives people a lot of inspiration and hope."

Tyler McDonald, a student from Moss Bluff Christian Academy, said that he has never seen anything like this before.

"A mechanical leg on a horse isn't something you see everyday," said McDonald. "It teaches me that if I give up I'll never accomplish anything."

If you would like more information on Molly, click on "Molly the Pony" to the right.





