Cowboys begin spring practice

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy football team began their spring practice this afternoon.

Players were not wearing pads, but ran through a number of offensive and defensive drills in a practice that lasted around 2 hours.

Head Coach Matt Viator sees a number of strengths in this year's team, starting with the defense.

"I think our strengths will be on defense, really with Deron Minor, we have 11 out of 11 starters back on defense, so I think that will be the strength of this football team," said Viator.

With the defense returning pretty much everyone, the focus this off season will turn to the offense where there will be some new faces.

"Offensively we lost one offensive lineman so I think we'll be solid there, we have a bunch of guys back there," said Viator. "And we'll need a way to probably get going in the backfield, but we certainly have the talent."

McNeese will have their first practice in pads on Tuesday, March 23 and their first scrimmage on March 27.

