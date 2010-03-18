Galveston-area beach buzzed by small plane

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators want to talk to the pilot of a small plane that buzzed a beach in Galveston County at a reported altitude as low as 15 feet.

Video of the single-engine plane shows the aircraft flying low over dozens of people and vehicles at a Jeep club rally on Crystal Beach. Witness Terry Rodery of Santa Fe says the plane was just 15 to 20 feet off the ground on Saturday.

Rodery says he thought the plane was going to crash, until he saw the pilot smile and buzz the group at least twice. Rodery provided the tail number to law officers.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the agency received multiple complaints about a low-flying plane Saturday. Lunsford declined to identity the person believed to be the pilot.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.