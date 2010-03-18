Jennings voters to vote on sales tax - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings voters to vote on sales tax

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Voters in Jennings will go to the polls on Saturday, March 27 to decide whether to approve a one percent sales tax for police, fire, public works and other city services.  The tax has been collected since 1978. However, for legal reasons the ballot won't call the tax a renewal and city officials want to make sure people know it's not a new tax.

Some of the workers effected include those we find deep in a wooded area behind the city sewerage plant.  The  Jennings city employees work in the mud and water today. They're checking for a leak in one of the city's main lines into the sewerage plant. The one per cent sales tax first passed in 1977 pays their salaries and other costs to operate their department and others in the city including streets and bridges, drainage and parks along with fire and police.

Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon says they need voters to continue the tax. "This is our meat and potatoes because it does fund our police and fire which is our two emergency services."

 However, due to the sort of legal snafu, state election officials suggest the tax may already have expired. Explained the mayor, "City officials were working off of a 1985 ordinance that was prepared by our then bonding attorneys basically extending the life of the tax. We felt that the tax wasn't going to expire until December 31st of 2010."

 State election officials would not allow the city to call the tax a renewal on the ballot. The mayor said, "So to get it on the ballot we couldn't use the word renewal or continuation."

 But Duhon states emphatically that it's not a new tax. "This is a continuation of the tax that was passed in 1977. We're not asking for a third cent."

 The mayor says services would be cut, jobs would be lost and that the city would face a huge financial crisis if the tax is not approved. "We may have to cut services and lay off individuals. It would be pretty devastating for a city our size."

 And many citizens do seem sympathetic to the city's dilemma. Citizen Charles Wilson said was one of those we caught at the post office. "I think they need it. I think it ought to go through," he said.

  Citizen Jeryl Bertrand said, "They can't do it without the money. We need to provide them with the finances to provide those services." The one per cent sales tax brings in about $2 million a year.

We'll be checking with the La. Secretary of State's Office and Louisiana Attorney General to find out their take on whether the tax is officially still on the books and whether it was okay to collect it these past eight years or so.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly