Successful SKYWARN 2010 in Jennings

By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) – The KPLC 7 Stormteam joined with The National Weather Service in Lake Charles to take SKYWARN 2010 to Jennings on March 23, 2010.

Around 70 community members of all ages attended the SKYWARN 2010 seminar. The program is designed to train volunteers to provide essential information during severe weather by properly identifying and describing severe storms, especially tornadoes.

The climatology or history of severe storms and tornadoes across Southwest Louisiana and the rest of the country was discussed. The process of issuing watches and warnings was explained along with video presentations offering life saving tips on keeping your family safe during tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, and other types of weather hazards.

After the presentation, attendees won prizes and had a chance to speak to the meteorologists from the 7Stormteam and the National Weather Service.

If you want to review the video presentations from SKYWARN 2010 or if you weren't able to make it to Jennings, you can click on the video links to the right or check them out on the weather page.

Thanks to all those who helped to make SKYWARN 2010 in Jennings possible, as well as all those who participated in the training course.

Remember you can always report severe weather to KPLC via phone or e-mail.



Phone: 337-437-7568

Email: news@kplctv.com

Photos: www.kplcviewernet.com

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.