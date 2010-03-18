By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) - Students from the University of Texas Arlington are using their Spring Break to do missionary work in Jeff Davis Parish.

The students belong to the Wesley Foundation and pride themselves on helping out others.One of their projects was building a ramp for an elderly man with dialysis.

Freshman Elliott Schmidt says the work makes him feel good and that he hopes the elderly man will enjoy the ramp.

Student President Kimberly Westlund believes its an opportunity to get out and show God's love through their work.

There were also a group from Kansas working down the road. They were repairing a home that had been damaged from Hurricane Rita.

Big hearts making a big impact in the Jeff Davis community.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.