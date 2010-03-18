McNeese State Pro Day

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State football program will hold their annual Pro Day on Thursday.

This is a day where seniors from the McNeese football team will participate in several drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel. Performing well increases a player's chance of being drafted or being added to an NFL roster.

