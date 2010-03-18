Crackdown on Crime - Surveillance catches TV thieves

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was a clear sunny day around 11 o'clock at a home off 10th Street. With no one home, burglars let themselves in after kicking in the back door. While neighbors didn't catch them in the act - surveillance video did. The suspects seen in the video are two young black males, between 16 and 19 years old - carrying out a 50-inch Samsung T.V. and an X-box.

"We consider burglaries as very intrusive to the homeowner because that person loses some sense of security - knowing that somebody broke into the area in which they rest and find peace," said Sgt. Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police.

After getting what they wanted, police say the suspects then made a phone call and waited for about ten minutes for a third party to arrive. The surveillance video shows a four door, GMC 2005 or 2006 model, extended cab with tinted windows and a small amount of damage to the right front of the bumper.

"When that truck shows up. They lay it down in the bed of the truck and the two suspects hop in and they all leave," said Kraus.

Neighbors are now relying on each other to watch their backs. "What they don't know is more and more people are getting together and they are watching their neighbors homes - like I said if you live in a place for 25 years or even 5 years. You know who is supposed to be there and who is not," said Tim Cassia.

"For the criminal element that's listening to this is it is more and more prevalent when you are committing a crime - keep in mind someone is watching," said Kraus.

A reward is being offered in this case for information leading to an arrest. You can call Lake Charles Police at 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Tips to deter burglars from targeting your home:

- Leave a light on, or install motion lighting (especially at night)

- Get a dog - they generally make noise when someone unfamiliar enters the property

- Get an alarm system: most companies have plans to meet almost any budget

- Also if you believe someone is breaking into your home in the middle of the night, you can keep your car clicker handy by your nightstand and set off the car alert.

