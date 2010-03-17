Pinnacle Entertainment names new CEO

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) Pinnacle Entertainment, the parent company of L'Auberge du Lac and Sugar Cane Bay casinos in Lake Charles has appointed a CEO.

The Las Vegas-based company has named Anthony Sanfilippo as president and CEO, ending a nearly 5-month-long search.

Sanfilippo, 51, replaces interim CEO John Giovenco, who will continue to serve on Pinnacle's board of directors.

Sanfilippo spent more than 25 years with Harrah's where he was president of the company's central and western divisions. He oversaw operations of more than two dozen casinos in markets where Pinnacle now operates resorts. Sanfilippo also served as president of Harrah's New Orleans.

Pinnacle had been without a permanent CEO since the November departure of Dan Lee, who also served as the company's board chairman. Lee resigned following a public dispute with a St. Louis elected official.

