Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash

TALLULAH, La. (AP) - An Idaho man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Louisiana.

State police said the crash occurred around 8:58 a.m. Tuesday in Madison Parish.

Troopers say an 18-wheeler was traveling east on I-20 when it drifted into the right lane and sideswiped another 18-wheeler.

The 1996 Freightliner, driven by 48-year-old Michael McCosker from St. Maries, Idaho, then continued drifting to the right, crossing the right lane, and ran off the roadway hitting several trees.

McCosker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner's Office.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

