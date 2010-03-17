Two more arrests in barber shop armed robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two more arrests in barber shop armed robbery

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was last Friday that Lake Charles Police responded to a robbery at a barber shop off Opelousas Street, where three men reportedly held up the owner and a client a gunpoint demanding money. The suspects then stole the owner's truck before crashing it.

20-year-old Louis Miles, III would turn himself in to police hours later. Now after further investigation, police believe they have the other two suspects in custody. 

"The thing that shocks me is that one or maybe two of them had actually got their haircut there before. Now why would you go rob a barber shop when you previously had gone in there and got your haircut? - Makes no sense," said Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon.  

According to Dixon both Antonio Hadnot, 18, and Chad Parker, 17, were arrested on Monday.

Hadnot was located at a home on Pear Street around 2:45 p.m. "Hadnot observed the officers - attempted to escape on foot and was apprehended by our SWAT team as he tried to go out the back door," said Dixon.  

Police say this is Hadnot's second arrest for armed robbery since he turned 17.

The second warrant led detectives and SWAT team members to the high rise on Mill Street, where they found Chad Parker standing out in front. Police say Parker would also try to run before police caught up with him two blocks north.

"Parker is age 17 and I want to not that since he's turned 17 this is his second arrest for armed robbery. I don't know what it is but it seems in the last few years they are getting younger and younger and more violent," said Dixon.  

Dixon is asking no leniency be given to the trio and once again is urging parents to be accountable.

"A lot of people don't realize this, in the state of Louisiana you can be charged as an adult criminally when you turn 17. So the day you turn 17 and if you commit a felony or a misdemeanor for that matter you can be charged as an adult you are not in the juvenile system anymore," explained Dixon.

All three suspects remain behind bars charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. If convicted they all three could face more than 99 years in prison.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly