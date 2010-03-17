Servpro of Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Servpro of Lake Charles

Owner: Jack Drouilhet
3325 Center Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
337-478-1133  - 24 hour emergency services.
Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm

 www.servpro.com

Servpro of Lake Charles (formerly Advanced Cleaning by Jack) , specializes in water damage and smoke damage, clean up and restoration. They are able to handle any size residential or commercial water damage or smoke damage. 20 years experience.


