Lake Charles teen shot by Mississippi deputy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Lake Charles teenager was shot by Mississippi deputy after police say the 16 year old was attempting to rob a restaurant.

Jackson police say Cambri Joseph, 16, tried to rob the Tai Hong restaurant at the intersection of Highway 80 and Terry Road Tuesday night.

The restaurant owner's son, who is a Hinds County reserve deputy, was present and pulled his gun. He fired at Joseph and chased her into the parking lot, where he fired several more times.

Police say she was taken to a Jackson hospital for non life-threatening injuries. They say Joseph she is a runaway from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

