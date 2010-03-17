Women & Children’s Hospital senior health fair on March 23rd

The following is a press release from Women & Children's Hospital:

Women & Children's Hospital is launching its very own seniors' association called Senior Circle, with a free Spring Fling Health Fair on Tuesday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Contraband Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Activities include a health fair with over 30 health and wellness exhibitors, free screenings, refreshments and door prize drawings.

Adult men and women, age 50 and better are eligible to join Senior Circle and are highly encouraged to attend the free health fair. Senior Circle members will enjoy local and national discounts, travel opportunities, weekly events and a quarterly magazine. Members will also receive several in-hospital benefits including free private room upgrade when available, cafeteria discount, gift shop discount, complimentary caregiver meals and more, all included with membership. Additional perks include a prescription drug discount card, vision care and hearing aid discounts, among others.

"We are extremely excited to introduce this program to the community," said Rich Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at WCH. "Adults 50 and better are very active and want to maintain or improve their health as they get older. Not only are they concerned with their own health, many are responsible for the healthcare decisions of their parents, spouses and other loved ones. Senior Circle will provide members the opportunity to attend health talks, exercise classes, take day trips and have fun with people who have many of the same concerns and positive outlook on life. I recommend that everyone age 50 and better should consider joining," added Robinson.

Ronald Lewis, Jr., M.D., an Internist on the medical staff at WCH will offer a free health seminar on the important health issues for men and women age 50 and better beginning at 11:30 a.m. during the fair.

Individual memberships cost $15 each year and an annual couples' membership costs $27. Individuals can sign up during the free health fair on Tuesday, March 23. You can also call the Senior Circle Office at 475-4002 or visit the hospital's website at www.women-childrens.com for more information.