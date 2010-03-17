Women & Children’s Hospital senior health fair on March 23rd - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Women & Children’s Hospital senior health fair on March 23rd

The following is a press release from Women & Children's Hospital:

Women & Children's Hospital is launching its very own seniors' association called Senior Circle, with a free Spring Fling Health Fair on Tuesday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Contraband Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Activities include a health fair with over 30 health and wellness exhibitors, free screenings, refreshments and door prize drawings. 

Adult men and women, age 50 and better are eligible to join Senior Circle and are highly encouraged to attend the free health fair. Senior Circle members will enjoy local and national discounts, travel opportunities, weekly events and a quarterly magazine.  Members will also receive several in-hospital benefits including free private room upgrade when available, cafeteria discount, gift shop discount, complimentary caregiver meals and more, all included with membership.  Additional perks include a prescription drug discount card, vision care and hearing aid discounts, among others. 

"We are extremely excited to introduce this program to the community," said Rich Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at WCH.  "Adults 50 and better are very active and want to maintain or improve their health as they get older. Not only are they concerned with their own health, many are responsible for the healthcare decisions of their parents, spouses and other loved ones.  Senior Circle will provide members the opportunity to attend health talks, exercise classes, take day trips and have fun with people who have many of the same concerns and positive outlook on life. I recommend that everyone age 50 and better should consider joining," added Robinson.

Ronald Lewis, Jr., M.D., an Internist on the medical staff at WCH will offer a free health seminar on the important health issues for men and women age 50 and better beginning at 11:30 a.m. during the fair.

Individual memberships cost $15 each year and an annual couples' membership costs $27.  Individuals can sign up during the free health fair on Tuesday, March 23. You can also call the Senior Circle Office at 475-4002 or visit the hospital's website at www.women-childrens.com for more information.

 

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly