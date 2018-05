By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Are you getting the right amount of fruits and vegetables each day? If not, you could be at a greater risk for chronic diseases.

Click here to find out if you are on the right track or need to up the ante with fruits and veggies. You'll also want to catch a report on nutrition tonight at 10 P.M. in Healthcast.

(Copyright 2010 KPLC-TV. All rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)