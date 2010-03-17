SWLA Mechanical Competition

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 students participated in the mechanical competition held at the ABC Training Center in Westlake on Wednesday. About fifteen schools from the five parish area were in attendance.

Schools composed a team of their best performers, and competed in different events such as welding, electricity and putting together gas engines. All events were timed.

Many of the high school students get an opportunity to be employed by the different companies that were there.

Today's students in training will be tomorrow's industrial workers.

