100% Owned by our members

3 Locations

4056 Ryan Street Lake Charles, LA 70605

101 North Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur LA 70663

804 PPG Drive WestLake, LA 70669

337-477-9190

Monday thru Friday

Lobby: 8:30am to 5:00pm

Drive Thru: 8:00am to 6:00pm

www.swlacu.com

We are a non-profit organization offering a wide array of financial services and completely owned by our membership. The income is returned back to the Credit Union. This creates better dividends and lower loan rates for our members.

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union, formerly PPG Employee Union, was started in 1952 by a few employees of PPG Industries with a common vision. That vision was to charter a Credit Union to benefit them and their fellow employees' financial needs. It was through these initial efforts that PPG Employees Credit Union was founded. With a small office located inside the production facility, the Credit Union began its mission of providing quality financial services to its members.

As always the cornerstone of our philosophy is "People helping people". To accomplish our purpose, SWLACU operates on the basis of these objectives:

Encourage thrift among the members, thus creation a pool of lendable funds. Make member-loans at reasonable rates of interest. Pay a fair rate of return on member savings. Provide members with an effective financial alternative.

Thank you for your interest in SWLACU!

What you will find in Southwest LA Credit Union is a financial partner who is still and always will be small enough to care and large enough to serve. The credit Union industries' long running philosophy of "not for profit, nor for charity, but for service," continues to ring true today.

Credit Unions have been around a long time. Our objective is to educate people, so that when they choose a financial institution for themselves and their family, they will choose the Credit Union for financial independence and along lasting relationship.