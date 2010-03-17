100% Owned by our members
3 Locations
4056 Ryan Street Lake Charles, LA 70605
101 North Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur LA 70663
804 PPG Drive WestLake, LA 70669
337-477-9190
Monday thru Friday
Lobby: 8:30am to 5:00pm
Drive Thru: 8:00am to 6:00pm
We are a non-profit organization offering a wide array of financial services and completely owned by our membership. The income is returned back to the Credit Union. This creates better dividends and lower loan rates for our members.
Southwest Louisiana Credit Union, formerly PPG Employee Union, was started in 1952 by a few employees of PPG Industries with a common vision. That vision was to charter a Credit Union to benefit them and their fellow employees' financial needs. It was through these initial efforts that PPG Employees Credit Union was founded. With a small office located inside the production facility, the Credit Union began its mission of providing quality financial services to its members.
As always the cornerstone of our philosophy is "People helping people". To accomplish our purpose, SWLACU operates on the basis of these objectives:
Thank you for your interest in SWLACU!
What you will find in Southwest LA Credit Union is a financial partner who is still and always will be small enough to care and large enough to serve. The credit Union industries' long running philosophy of "not for profit, nor for charity, but for service," continues to ring true today.
Credit Unions have been around a long time. Our objective is to educate people, so that when they choose a financial institution for themselves and their family, they will choose the Credit Union for financial independence and along lasting relationship.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.