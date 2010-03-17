Rebuilding Together on their Spring Break - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rebuilding Together on their Spring Break

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is hosting an Alternative Spring Break group that is reconstructing houses throughout the parish this week.

The group of volunteers traveled from the University of Akron in Ohio to do structural repairs, painting, and energy efficient repairs to 5 different houses in the parish.

One of those houses belongs to a war veteran, Herman Clavier, from Sulphur.

"I moved here in 1981 or 1982," said Clavier. "This is where I raised my family and the kids."

Clavier was forced out of his home four years ago when Hurricane Rita hit.

The hurricane brought in water damage rotting the walls, ruining the paint, and leaving the house with no plumbing.

But this week students from the University of Akron in Ohio traveled 23 hours by bus to begin restructuring the home.

"What we did was knock out the wall and kind of just rebuild and frame the whole outer exterior," said Mike Leonette, a student from the University of Akron.

Students from Akron are glad to learn more about rebuilding homes and helping those in need.

"It's a great learning experience," said Leonette. "It's great being able to help someone in need. Anything we can do to help to contribute makes you feel great."

"It changes your thoughts," said Melinda Carpitti, student from the University of Akron. "To see someone who is trying to live like this after the hurricane, it is just a life experience."

Clavier said he is forever thankful for the hard work his new Ohio friends have put into his 30 year old home.

"It means a great deal to me," said Clavier. "They're doing great work. It's really nice for them to come and give their time and effort to help somebody."

If you are in need of assistance in repairing your home, "Rebuilding Together" in Calcasieu Parish is there to serve those who are elderly, disabled, and with low income.

To find out if you're eligible for the program, feel free to call their office at 478-1755 or click on the "Rebuilding Together" to the right.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly