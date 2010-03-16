Sulphur, Washington-Marion hire new head coaches

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A local 5A football program and a local 4A football program have new head coaches.

Sulphur High School has hired interim head coach and long time assistant Harold Fusilier as their new head coach.

Also, Washington-Marion has hired Freddie Harrison to be their new head coach.

Fusilier has been a Tors assistant for the past fifteen years. He was originally hired under current McNeese State head coach and former Golden Tors head coach Matt Viator. Fusilier has been the defensive coordinator at Sulphur for the past six seasons. He also worked under former Sulphur High head coaches Lark Hebert and their most recent head coach Paul Bourgeois.

Harrison is a 29-year-old Westlake native who comes to Washington-Marion from Ferriday High School, where he was the head coach. In his three years at Ferriday, Harrison made the playoffs in each of his three seasons while compiling a 24-10 overall record. Harrison is a former assistant coach at Westlake High School, Lake Charles Boston, and St. Louis Catholic. He is also a former starting quarterback for the Louisiana Swashbucklers.

