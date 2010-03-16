Former Independence police chief pleads guilty

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The former Independence Police chief accused of arranging for unqualified voters to cast ballots in a February 2008 election has pleaded guilty in the case.

U.S. Attorney Jim Letten says 60-year-old Anthony P. Maurer entered the plea Monday before U.S. Magistrate Alma L. Chasez to deprivation of rights under color of law.

Letten's office says Maurer caused his deputies to provide false information on their voter registration forms indicating that they lived in the voting district when, in fact, they did not. Elections records show Maurer was on the ballot and beat his opponent, Leonard "Tank" Genco, by 122 votes. Independence voters also were casting ballots for the presidential primaries and other state and local races.

Maurer faces up to a year in prison, a $10,000 fine and six months of supervised release.

Sentencing is set for June 15.

