School bus hit with gunfire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School officials confirm that a Head Start bus was struck with what appeared to be a BB from a BB gun on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven three and four-year-olds were on board the bus. The side window of the bus cracked, but no glass fell. There were no injuries to the students, nor to the driver.

The incident happened near the corner of 12th Street and Jan Street off of Highway 14.

The Lake Charles Police Department have taken two juveniles into custody for the shooting.

According to school officials the two were sitting in the ditch firing the gun, when a bullet accidentally hit the window of the bus.

"We just don't think they realized the school bus was in the area," said Ardoin. "The driver and a parent saw them and called them over and they never ran. They just didn't realize what had occurred."

Ardoin said he is just glad all those aboard the bus were not injured.

"We believe it's an unintentional act but still somebody could have gotten hurt," said Ardoin. "We're thankful just by the grace of God no one was injured."

Ardoin is also using this incident as an opportunity to warn parents to make sure their children are not playing with gunfire in the city limits.

"I just ask parents to watch their children and remind their children that inside the city limits of most municipalities in the parish there are ordinances about shooting BB guns or air rifles," said Ardoin.

Parents were notified and the students were transported back to Wonderland of Play Head Start where they were picked up by the parents.

The mother of the young man who fired the shot contacted KPLC. She said she wants everyone to know that her son is truly sorry for what happened.

