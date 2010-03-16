2950 Country Club Road
337-474-4249
Monday - Friday 7:30am – 5:00pm
24 hour on Call
We are your one stop telecommunications & Computer Company. We offer computer repair, telephone installation and maintenance, computer networking, cable installation and cabling.
National Networks, L.L.C. is locally owned and has been a full-service, cabling/infrastructure (continental U.S.), telecommunications & technology company. We specialize in solving educational, business, industrial, and commercial needs. In 2003, we launched our residential division; offering the same quality, professional, cutting-edge support & problem solving for home-user needs. We solve problems!
