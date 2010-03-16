Bike Hitches Donated and Installed Downtown - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bike Hitches Donated and Installed Downtown

Bike Hitches Donated and Installed Downtown

From the desk of Scott Raymond with the City of Lake Charles,

As of March 12, a new, welcome addition, specifically for bicyclists, can be found near some business locations in Downtown Lake Charles – bike hitches.

 

The new bike hitches are the result of a series of community meetings recently held following a request to the Downtown Development Authority by several local businesses that inquired about donating bike hitches to the City for installation near their businesses.

 

Businesses and individual donors supplied the bike hitches and the City installed them based on the guidelines shown in the Downtown District's memorial and donations policy.  The bike hitches were manufactured by a local company.  Participating businesses are Empire of the Seed, GiGi's, Yoga Center, and Sylvia's.

 

The public-private partnership for the bike hitches initiative was coordinated by Carolyn Woosley, who said:

 

"We residents are very proud that locally-owned downtown businesses have donated these bike hitches to the City.  We like living in historical downtown, where we can choose to bike or walk to meet up with friends, go to art openings or enjoy the sunset by the lake.  These hitches are a modest hint of several quality of life changes coming soon to downtown.

 

"In the USA, progressive cities have biking amenities.  This bespeaks a progressive vision (much as does recycling and litter abatement).  Bike amenities are expected by college-educated youth choosing cities for residence.

 

"By being in sight of passers-by, the used hitch could encourage others to bike downtown – this supports a more ‘green' health-and conservation-oriented lifestyle.  It also melds with the multi-use venue of our Smart-Coded downtown."

 

For more information about the bike hitches initiative, call 491-1292.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly